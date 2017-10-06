SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Actuant Corporation (ATU)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Actuant Corporation’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATU. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Actuant Corporation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC raised Actuant Corporation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Actuant Corporation from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Gabelli raised Actuant Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE ATU) opened at 25.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Actuant Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Actuant Corporation will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Actuant Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 24,997.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,352 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,152,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,550,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 471,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000.

About Actuant Corporation

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

