Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $959,000 Holdings in Vectren Corporation (VVC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Vectren Corporation were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vectren Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vectren Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vectren Corporation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,018,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Vectren Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectren Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Corporation (VVC) opened at 65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81. Vectren Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.12 million. Vectren Corporation had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derrick Burks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectren Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

