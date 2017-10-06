Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,445,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7,273.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,494,000 after acquiring an additional 341,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 169,008 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) opened at 53.37 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $203.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

