SunOpta (STKL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunOpta earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8414349065926 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ STKL) traded up 0.833% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.075. 41,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $784.95 million. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $336.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.18 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

In other SunOpta news, CFO Robert Mckeracher sold 36,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $307,242.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Gough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunOpta

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

