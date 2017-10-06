Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (SNDE) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNDE. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sundance Energy Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundance Energy Australia to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundance Energy Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Iberia Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sundance Energy Australia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sundance Energy Australia has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s market cap is $60.67 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companys exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

