Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded down 0.23% on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 26,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $158.03 million. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.28). Summit Therapeutics PLC had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 29,334.40%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Summit Therapeutics PLC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics PLC

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

