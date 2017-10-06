Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 118,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,465,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 15,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $546,793.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $631,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,698 shares of company stock worth $5,012,857 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised Teradyne from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) traded up 0.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 340,177 shares. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.66 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

