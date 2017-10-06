Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 51.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) traded up 1.268% on Friday, hitting $147.345. 567,856 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.53 billion. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In related news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $289,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $6,357,789.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,354. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

