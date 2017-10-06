Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Summit Materials (SUM) opened at 32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $478.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/summit-materials-inc-sum-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $592,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $181,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,733 shares of company stock worth $18,406,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

