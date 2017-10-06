Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 800,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,993.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE INN) opened at 15.73 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.97%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 79 hotels with a total of 11,590 guestrooms located in 24 states.

