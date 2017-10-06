Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.
SCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.
Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded down 0.237% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.525. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,034 shares. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $487.57 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.44 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a positive return on equity of 56.58%. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Sachiko Kuno sold 1,000,000 shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,665.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 900.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190,292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.
Receive News & Ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.