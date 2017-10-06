STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of STORE Capital Corporation worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation by 304.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In other news, Director William Franklin Hipp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,499 shares in the company, valued at $465,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE STOR) opened at 25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. STORE Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.23.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). STORE Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. STORE Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.53%.

About STORE Capital Corporation

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

