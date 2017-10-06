STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded STORE Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered STORE Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) traded down 0.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,841 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.23. STORE Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. STORE Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 38.71%. STORE Capital Corporation’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STORE Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.53%.

In related news, Director William Franklin Hipp bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in STORE Capital Corporation in the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in STORE Capital Corporation in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 120.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital Corporation in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

STORE Capital Corporation Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

