Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC Buys 184,697 Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (SPP)

Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEMKT:SPP) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the quarter. Sanchez Production Partners comprises approximately 24.5% of Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC’s holdings in Sanchez Production Partners were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sanchez Production Partners by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanchez Production Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEMKT SPP) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,906 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Sanchez Production Partners LP has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.92.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, formerly Sanchez Production Partners LP, is focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. The Company operates through two segments: the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, and the midstream business, which includes the Catarina gathering system.

