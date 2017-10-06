Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) a $39.00 Price Target

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has been given a $39.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBL. BidaskClub raised shares of Noble Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Noble Energy (NYSE NBL) traded down 2.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,268 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The firm’s market cap is $13.33 billion. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $92,859,000 after buying an additional 301,069 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

