Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,276 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,038,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,490,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,988,557 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,050,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,846,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,942,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,861,309 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $858,530,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon Corporation news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 202,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $7,712,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,509,309 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) opened at 38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.29. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $38.78.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exelon Corporation’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s payout ratio is 68.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Exelon Corporation Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

