Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA XLB) opened at 58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Materials Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

