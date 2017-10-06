Stewart West Indies Trading CO. Ltd. Maintains Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Stewart West Indies Trading CO. Ltd. continued to hold its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. makes up about 1.1% of Stewart West Indies Trading CO. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewart West Indies Trading CO. Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,845,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,347 shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

