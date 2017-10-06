Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 23,530 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 23,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,182,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,978 shares in the company, valued at $113,262,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ PCTY) opened at 49.59 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 413.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.
Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. Paylocity Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.24%. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,660,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 20.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 54.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity Holding Corporation
Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.
