Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,874 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $110,718.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) opened at 28.40 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Natural Gas Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

