Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Holdings Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Steelcase worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 99.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCS shares. UBS AG cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $198,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) opened at 15.40 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

