Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Herbalife LTD. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 445.6% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 209.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 555.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife LTD. in the second quarter worth about $604,000.

Get Herbalife LTD. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes Position in Herbalife LTD. (HLF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/steadfast-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-herbalife-ltd-hlf.html.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE HLF) traded up 9.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 3,363,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. Herbalife LTD. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Herbalife LTD. had a return on equity of 216.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. Herbalife LTD.’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Herbalife LTD. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife LTD. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife LTD. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.