State Street Corporation (STT) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113,005 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.08% of State Street Corporation worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street Corporation alerts:

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) traded up 0.19% on Friday, hitting $99.14. 231,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street Corporation had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Street Corporation (STT) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/state-street-corporation-stt-stake-raised-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

In other news, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $466,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $820,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.