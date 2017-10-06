State Street Corp Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,542,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.79% of NVIDIA Corporation worth $3,258,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 200,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 5,424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,096,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,728 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 22,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, insider Michael Byron sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $1,714,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $15,029,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,220.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,478 shares of company stock valued at $85,901,012 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.03 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) traded up 0.13% on Friday, reaching $181.00. 3,643,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $191.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.85.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

