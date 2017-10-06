State Street Corp Has $2.16 Billion Position in Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,252,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $2,163,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,929,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,862,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,053,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,262,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,553,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,273,000 after acquiring an additional 571,672 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) traded down 2.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. 159,452,032 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr raised shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

