StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on StarTek from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get StarTek Inc. alerts:

Shares of StarTek (NYSE SRT) opened at 12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. StarTek has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StarTek will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/startek-inc-srt-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-robert-w-baird.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StarTek by 48.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, delivering customer care solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Nearshore and Offshore. As of December 31, 2016, its Domestic segment included the operations of 13 facilities in the United States and one facility in Canada; its Offshore segment included the operations of four facilities in the Philippines, and its Nearshore segment included the operations of two facilities in Honduras and one facility in Jamaica.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.