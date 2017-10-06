Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starbucks’s operating fundamentals such as solid global retail footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings remain strong. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate stronger sales trends in the Americas. CPG growth across the world as well as China/Asia expansion will also lead to value creation. These initiatives might benefit the company in the long run. However, the consequential increment in spending is likely to create pressure on its bottom line in the near term. Also, economic, geopolitical and consumer headwinds continue to impact Starbucks' results. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded up 1.04% on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 10,576,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $64.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Starbucks Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

