Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Holdings Maintained by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. maintained its stake in Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Staples were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter worth about $5,075,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Staples by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 202,532 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Staples by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 749,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 305,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Staples by 42.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Staples Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLS shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 price objective on Staples and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Staples from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Staples from $9.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Staples, Inc. (SPLS) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,785,997 shares. Staples, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.73 billion.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Staples had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Staples’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Staples, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/staples-inc-spls-holdings-maintained-by-peak-financial-management-inc.html.

Staples Profile

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.