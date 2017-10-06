Square (SQ) vs. AVG Technologies NV (AVG) Financial Analysis

Square (NYSE: SQ) and AVG Technologies NV (NYSE:AVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of AVG Technologies NV shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Square and AVG Technologies NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $1.90 billion 6.21 -$41.20 million ($0.21) -146.47 AVG Technologies NV N/A N/A N/A $0.87 28.79

AVG Technologies NV has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Square. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVG Technologies NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Square and AVG Technologies NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 0 11 18 0 2.62 AVG Technologies NV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Square presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.54%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Square is more favorable than AVG Technologies NV.

Profitability

This table compares Square and AVG Technologies NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -4.13% -12.41% -5.36% AVG Technologies NV 6.62% 29.61% 4.38%

Volatility & Risk

Square has a beta of 4.78, indicating that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVG Technologies NV has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Square

Square, Inc. (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment. With its offering, a seller can accept payments in person via magnetic stripe (a swipe), Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) (a dip), or Near Field Communication (NFC) (a tap); or online via Square Invoices, Square Virtual Terminal, or the seller’s Website. Once on its system, sellers gain access to technology and features, such as reporting and analytics, next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management and chargeback protection, and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance. On the consumer (buyer) side, Square Cash offers individuals access to a way to send and receive money.

About AVG Technologies NV

AVG Technologies N.V. provides software and online services. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer and small and medium sized business (SMB). Its product portfolio includes AVG Anti-Virus FREE, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Internet Security, AVG Protection FREE suite, AVG Protection PRO suite, AVG Performance suite, Gallery, AVG Cleaner for Mac, AVG Driver Updater, AVG Web TuneUp, Alarm Clock Xtreme FREE + Timer, AVG Cleaner-Xperia and HideMyPhone, among others. Its location labs mobile solutions include AT&T FamilyMap, AT&T Smart Limits, T-Mobile FamilyWhere, Verizon FamilyBase, Safely Go and Aqui Estoy. Its AVG CloudCare Products include AVG Remote IT, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Content Filtering, AVG Cloud Backup and AVG Email Security. Its Norman solutions include Norman Antivirus, Norman Security Suite, Norman Security Suite PRO, Norman Endpoint Protection, Norman Email Protection, Norman Security Portal, Norman SecureMail and Norman SecureSurf.

