Sprint Corporation (S) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 381,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprint Corporation were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened at 7.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $29.98 billion. Sprint Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

