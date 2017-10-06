Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.72 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 816,094 shares. Splunk has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm’s market cap is $9.36 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $8,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 699,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,456,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $694,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,881 shares of company stock worth $37,078,452. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

