Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Shares Up -1.4%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.56. 2,237,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,875,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.29 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $168,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 82,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

