SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE:JNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,581,363 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 33,365,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,716,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Motco lifted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 445.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE JNK) opened at 37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $37.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

