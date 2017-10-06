SpartanNash (SPTN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SpartanNash earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4638927893714 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SpartanNash (SPTN) opened at 26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 0.83%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

