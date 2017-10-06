Spartan Motors (SPAR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spartan Motors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 50.2281326685866 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Spartan Motors (SPAR) traded up 2.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 151,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

