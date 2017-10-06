Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.97.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ ONCE) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 79,226 shares of the stock traded hands. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The stock’s market cap is $2.76 billion.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 962.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post ($7.65) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,292,286.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 211,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $14,861,838.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,195 shares of company stock worth $109,070,506 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 530.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

