Spansion (CODE) & NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Critical Review

Spansion (NASDAQ: CODE) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spansion and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spansion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors N.V. $9.32 billion 4.23 $2.70 billion $4.56 24.99

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Spansion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spansion and NXP Semiconductors N.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spansion 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 16 1 1 2.17

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a consensus target price of $110.18, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Given NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors N.V. is more favorable than Spansion.

Profitability

This table compares Spansion and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spansion -7.99% -18.66% -7.19% NXP Semiconductors N.V. 16.87% 16.15% 7.85%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats Spansion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spansion

Spansion Inc. (Spansion) is a designer, manufacturer and developer of embedded systems solutions. The Company’s embedded systems solutions address a variety of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, networking and telecommunications equipment, tablets, personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles and industrial equipment with a range of products. The Company has two product groups for embedded applications: flash memory and microcontrollers/analog products. Its flash memory market consists of two architectures: NOR and NAND flash memory. NOR flash memory is used for code execution and storage in consumer electronics, automobiles, communications, gaming and industrial applications. NAND flash memory is used for data storage in applications, such as solid-state drives, removable storage devices and embedded managed NAND devices. The Company focuses on embedded markets, such as transportation, industrial, consumer, communications and gaming markets.

About NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing. It engages with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and sells products in all geographic regions. NXP’s HPMS segment includes business lines, such as Automotive, Secure Identification Solutions (SIS), Secure Connected Devices (SCD), and Secure Interfaces and Infrastructure (SI&I). The Company’s SP segment supplies a range of standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes and power discretes.

