Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 100,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Gil Borok sold 25,627 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $956,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 20,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $761,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,690,787 shares of company stock valued at $204,371,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,399 shares. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on CBRE Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

