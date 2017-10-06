Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOHO. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) opened at 5.94 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm’s market cap is $82.06 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

