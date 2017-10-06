SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,113,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 467,119 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SORL. ValuEngine upgraded SORL Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SORL Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. SORL Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts predict that SORL Auto Parts, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SORL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SORL Auto Parts by 226.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SORL Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $225,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in SORL Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,832,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SORL Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SORL Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $115,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SORL Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

