Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Share Price

Press coverage about Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Public Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4714374876684 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prudential Public Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public Limited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Prudential Public Limited Company alerts:

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, reaching $47.23. 198,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Prudential Public Limited has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3765 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-prudential-public-limited-puk-share-price.html.

About Prudential Public Limited

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.