Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Share Price

Press coverage about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5256758800424 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) traded down 0.457% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.445. 194,297 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company’s market capitalization is $669.58 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.99.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $94.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from $8.30 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.30) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

