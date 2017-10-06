Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price

Headlines about Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koppers Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.9254097720656 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Koppers Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wunderlich raised Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Koppers Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) opened at 47.70 on Friday. Koppers Holdings has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $989.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Koppers Holdings had a return on equity of 153.51% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-koppers-holdings-kop-share-price.html.

Koppers Holdings Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.