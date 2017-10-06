Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact K12 (LRN) Share Price

Headlines about K12 (NYSE:LRN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. K12 earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.5329652222279 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of K12 (LRN) traded down 0.28% on Friday, reaching $17.76. 33,327 shares of the company traded hands. K12 has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $686.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1776.00 and a beta of -0.23.

In other K12 news, CFO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 5,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,170,850. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

