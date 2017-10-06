Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Stock Price

Headlines about Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investors Real Estate Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1707595558599 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE IRET) traded down 1.378% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.085. 58,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.386 and a beta of 0.79.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.76 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-investors-real-estate-trust-iret-stock-price.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.