Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) Share Price

Headlines about Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1374880395779 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:
- Brazil rules out listing Eletrobras in Novo Mercado segment (finance.yahoo.com)
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise the most since August as Petrobras jumps (finance.yahoo.com)
- Brazil minister sees Eletrobras privatization model ready this month (nasdaq.com)
- Brazil minister raises prospect of Petrobras privatization (reuters.com)
- BRIEF-Eletrobras to sell minority stakes in some projects this year (af.reuters.com)
Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) opened at 6.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $9.13 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.70.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.
Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA Company Profile
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) is a power generation company. The Company operates in the generation, transmission, distribution and trading segments. The Company operates through various companies, including Eletrobras holding, CGTEE, Chesf, Eletronorte, Eletronuclear, Eletrosul, Furnas, Amazonas Energia, Distribuicao Acre, Distribuicao Alagoas, Distribuicao Piaui, Distribuicao Rondonia, Distribuicao Roraima and half the capital of Itaipu Binacional.
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais El¿tricas Brasileiras SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.