Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) Stock Price

News headlines about Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8545901326915 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. alerts:

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) traded down 0.45% on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256,513 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-avadel-pharmaceuticals-plc-avdl-stock-price.html.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. news, Director Peter J. Thornton bought 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $50,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg J. Divis bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $98,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,792. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,855 shares of company stock worth $445,058. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.