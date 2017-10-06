Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Share Price

News articles about Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akebia Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7476968059141 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) opened at 19.23 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $351.91 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.57) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,586 shares of company stock worth $222,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

