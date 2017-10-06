Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shake Shack (SHAK) Share Price

Media coverage about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7973817733716 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shake Shack (SHAK) opened at 33.25 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Shake Shack had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $148,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $557,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,961 shares in the company, valued at $938,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,452 shares of company stock worth $4,779,481. 34.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

