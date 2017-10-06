Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Share Price

Media headlines about MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MainSource Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5435440803964 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) opened at 36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. MainSource Financial Group has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. MainSource Financial Group had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MainSource Financial Group will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. MainSource Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

